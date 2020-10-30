Sardar Patel birth anniversary: PM pays tribute at Statue of Unity | Oneindia News

India observes the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel on October 31st, 2020.

India's first Deputy Prime Minister is credited with the mammoth task of uniting India by negotiating with the hundreds of princely states to accede to the newly independent nation in 1947.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday morning paid tribute to Patel at the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

