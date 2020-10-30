Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published
6 minutes ago
Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir
Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Watch VideoA powerful earthquake in Turkey and Greece has killed at least 30 people and injured more...
Newsy - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Hindu
Rescue teams have rummaged through concrete blocks and debris of eight collapsed buildings in a...
HNGN - Published
6 hours ago
Rescue teams are searching through the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
13 hours ago Also reported by •
WorldNews
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 11 hours ago
Earthquake in Greece and Turkey Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:30 Published 1 day ago