Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir

Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir

Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.


Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Death toll reaches 38 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

 In all, around 100 people have been rescued since the earthquake, an official said.
CBS News

Turkey earthquake: Search for survivors continues

 Rescuers workers have pulled people from the rubble in Izmir after Friday's powerful earthquake.
BBC News
Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors [Video]

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors

Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece [Video]

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published

İzmir İzmir Metropolitan municipality in Aegean, Turkey

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

 By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit..
WorldNews

Turkey-Greece quake: Search for survivors under rubble

 Rescue workers hunt through collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir after Friday's deadly quake.
BBC News

At Least 30 Killed, 800 Injured As Quake, Tsunami Hit Turkey, Greece

At Least 30 Killed, 800 Injured As Quake, Tsunami Hit Turkey, Greece Watch VideoA powerful earthquake in Turkey and Greece has killed at least 30 people and injured more...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Earthquake Jolts Turkey, Greece, Leaving 28 Dead and Hundreds Injured

Earthquake Jolts Turkey, Greece, Leaving 28 Dead and Hundreds Injured Rescue teams have rummaged through concrete blocks and debris of eight collapsed buildings in a...
HNGN - Published

Rescuers search for survivors as Aegean earthquake death toll rises to 26

Rescue teams are searching through the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake [Video]

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Earthquake in Greece and Turkey [Video]

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:30Published