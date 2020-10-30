Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir

Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.

Rescue workers hunt through collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir after Friday's deadly quake.

By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit..

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Rescuers workers have pulled people from the rubble in Izmir after Friday's powerful earthquake.

In all, around 100 people have been rescued since the earthquake, an official said.

Rescue teams are searching through the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors...

