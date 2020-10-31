Global  
 

Boris Johnson orders national lockdown for England

Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will close from Thursday as peopleare urged to stay at home.

Here's a look at what was said in the PrimeMinister's press conference.


The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday December 2, PrimeMinister Boris Johnson said.

 A second national lockdown will be imposed across England from midnight on Thursday with all nonessential shops, restaurants, pubs and leisure facilities to..
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new monthlong lockdown for England after being warned that a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm..
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a national lockdown in England from Thursday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to order England back into a national lockdown as the United...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced England will enter a month-long lockdown...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that Premier League football will continue during lockdown in England until December 2.

Boris Johnson has announced plans for a month-long lockdown in England from Thursday until 2 December.

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to..

