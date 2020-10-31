Boris Johnson orders national lockdown for England

The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday December 2, PrimeMinister Boris Johnson said.
Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to..