Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England

The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.

Report by Blairm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England

A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday December 2, PrimeMinister Boris Johnson said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new monthlong lockdown for England after being warned that a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm..
New Zealand Herald

Johnson set to declare month-long England lockdown

 Boris Johnson is set to announce lockdown measures lasting a month in England, sources tell the BBC.
BBC News
Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown [Video]

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds thank NHS [Video]

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds thank NHS

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message [Video]

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message

Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Coronavirus: Man leaves Wythenshawe Hospital after 209 days

 Esse Khanzadeh, 59, said he wanted to say a "huge thank you" to NHS staff who "saved my life basically".
BBC News

'I had to snog Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan's a lucky woman!' [Video]

'I had to snog Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan's a lucky woman!'

Whilst chatting about his new short film, Cognition, Jeremy Irvine revealed he 'had to snog' Jack Lowden on a project! Side note: Mammia Mia 3 anyone? Report by Mccallumj.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:45Published

Woman demands Facebook unblock her account after innocent restaurant search

 A Gold Coast woman has had her account blocked by Facebook after she innocently searched for a local eatery.Ebony Neumann's account was hit with a ban shortly..
New Zealand Herald
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
UK hits 1 million coronavirus cases [Video]

UK hits 1 million coronavirus cases

The UK has passed the grim milestone of 1,000,000 coronavirus cases. In the last few weeks both Spain and France have surpassed 1 million positive cases, as Europe faces the second wave. Report by Avagninag.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Boris Johnson orders national lockdown for England

The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldFT.comWales OnlineSeattlePI.comFOXNews.com


England ordered into a new four-week coronavirus lockdown amid rising case numbers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a national lockdown in England from Thursday.
SBS - Published

Johnson to hold press conference as speculation mounts on new lockdown

Boris Johnson will host a press conference with his chief medical and scientific advisers on Saturday...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


'PL will continue during lockdown' [Video]

'PL will continue during lockdown'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that Premier League football will continue during lockdown in England until December 2.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published
In full: PM announces lockdown in England [Video]

In full: PM announces lockdown in England

Boris Johnson has announced plans for a month-long lockdown in England from Thursday until 2 December.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 11:43Published
Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England [Video]

Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England

England could be placed under stringent national lockdown restrictions nextweek under plans reportedly being considered by the Prime Minister.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published