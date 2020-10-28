Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England

A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday December 2, PrimeMinister Boris Johnson said.
Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday.
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020.
Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.
Whilst chatting about his new short film, Cognition, Jeremy Irvine revealed he 'had to snog' Jack Lowden on a project! Side note: Mammia Mia 3 anyone?
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90.
The UK has passed the grim milestone of 1,000,000 coronavirus cases.
In the last few weeks both Spain and France have surpassed 1 million positive cases, as Europe faces the second wave.