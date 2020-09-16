England Poised For Second Lockdown

(CNN) England could enter a second national lockdown in the coming days, as surging coronavirus infections across Europe trigger strict new rules and violent protests.

A scientific adviser to the British government warned Saturday that the pandemic is "running riot" in the UK, demonstrations against new Covid-19 measures have turned violent in Spain and Italy, while Germany has reported a record number of cases for the fourth day in a row.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce a new lockdown for England at a Monday news conference, according to senior sources quoted by UK newspaper The Times.