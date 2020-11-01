Global  
 

Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
A powerful super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with tough winds on Sunday.View on euronews


Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:31Published
Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated [Video]

Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

Super typhoon Goni: 'Most powerful storm in history' hits Philippines

 A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early on Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path,..
New Zealand Herald

'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines

 At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..
WorldNews

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early on Sunday as about a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday, knocking down...
FOXNews.com - Published

A super typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about...
Washington Post - Published


AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds https://t.co/etguRcgSEr https://t.co/2PAxRPYEES 22 minutes ago

natchayin

I am Yin☯️(หยิน) RT @SkyNews: At least four people have died and nearly 350,000 are in evacuation centres as a super typhoon hits the Philippines. Read mor… 24 minutes ago

daniel_freedman

Daniel Freedman Typhoon Goni kills at least 10 as it hits eastern Philippines https://t.co/NnIxapWOfL Hurricane Goni devistates the Philippine Islands. 25 minutes ago

KazHumphries

Kaz Humphries RT @SkyNews: At least four people have died and nearly 350,000 are in evacuation centres as a super typhoon hits the Philippines https://t.… 25 minutes ago

IronFalcon77

Z RT @Captbobdad: Super Typhoon "Goni" hits Philippines as the strongest storm of the year https://t.co/OZbzgy3xs4 36 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Typhoon Goni kills at least 10 as it hits eastern Philippines https://t.co/Tu1YkiPIYW https://t.co/NPBjI20ZWm 39 minutes ago

Captbobdad

BobdadQ+ Super Typhoon "Goni" hits Philippines as the strongest storm of the year https://t.co/OZbzgy3xs4 45 minutes ago

ProphDaily

Prophecy Daily Super Typhoon Goni hits Philippines - The Washington Post https://t.co/Yue5kcotko 46 minutes ago


Super Typhoon Goni smashes into the Philippines destroying homes [Video]

Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) with strong wind and heavy rain.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published