Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds

A powerful super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with tough winds on Sunday.View on euronews

At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early on Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path,..

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines.

A super typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about...

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday, knocking down...

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early on Sunday as about a...