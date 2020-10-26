Occupied J&K: India rejects Pakistan's move in Gilgit-Baltistan | Oneindia News

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has illegally moved to call occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan as its 5th province and has announced elections there later this month.

India has strongly protested against this move which the foreign ministry said in a statement was meant to "camouflage its illegal occupation" of the area but it cannot "hide the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom" of the people for over seven decades.

