Prince William Secretly Contracted Coronavirus Back in April Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Prince William Secretly Contracted Coronavirus Back in April Prince William tested positive for coronavirus back in April, just days after his father Prince Charles contracted the virus. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Brian Gomes RT @DailyMailUK: Prince William 'secretly battled coronavirus in April' - just days after his father Charles contracted it https://t.co/VmL… 4 minutes ago ඇත්ත විත්ති Prince William, who contracted Covid, secretly received treatment - https://t.co/JXVyhfQfiX 29 minutes ago Robert Jobson Prince William, 38, 'secretly battled coronavirus in April' - just days after his father Charles contracted it - an… https://t.co/9zP3iEjSDG 1 hour ago Jesse Jane RT @ForeignC: Prince William 'secretly battled coronavirus in April' - days after his father Charles contracted it - and was left 'struggli… 3 hours ago