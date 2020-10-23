Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April

Ballabhgarh incident: 'Of 32 arrested, 3 tested COVID positive,' informs Faridabad ACP



Faridabad ACP Adarshdeep Singh on November 02 informed that 32 men have been arrested for causing chaos in the 'mahapanchayat' called over murder of Ballabhgarh incident. He further said that out of the 32 arrested, 3 tested COVID positive. Faridabad ACP, "32 men arrested for causing disturbance following yesterday's 'mahapanchayat' called over murder of Ballabhgarh woman. Out of 32 men, 3 of them tested positive of COVID-19, they've been quarantined. The organisers and participants of 'mahapanchayat' will be quarantined." On October 26, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh. According to police, the incident happened, when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the incident and are in police custody.

