Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun

A judge has ruled that The Sun's article on allegations that Depp was violent towards his ex-wife was "substantially true".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun after claim he beat and abused ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has lost his High Court libel case against The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article which...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphThe ArgusBBC NewsUpworthyHNGNRadar OnlineeuronewsWorldNewsUSATODAY.comCBS News


Helena Bonham Carter Speaks Out About Johnny Depp Ahead of His Libel Case Ruling

Helena Bonham Carter is speaking out ahead of her friend Johnny Depp‘s libel case ruling. The...
Just Jared - Published

Johnny Depp to find out next week if he has won his case against Sun publisher

Johnny Depp will find out next week if he has won his blockbuster libel case against the Sun...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this

CaribbeanChun

🇧🇸 RT @TMZ: Johnny Depp Loses Wife-Beating Lawsuit, Ruling Could Derail Career https://t.co/iPRawOjffy 37 seconds ago

NathanJarrett2

Nathan Jarrett @ThatUmbrella thought you might be interested to know that The Sun is straight back to their bullshit and labeling… https://t.co/6ve7i3ELwx 41 seconds ago

indigoctarine

indigoctarine Johnny Depp loses High Court trial against The Sun and Amber Heard https://t.co/GVJfLlsx06 via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Johnny Depp loses the libel case #JohnnyDepp #Hollywood #Tellychakkar https://t.co/dpQt8bGyFd 2 minutes ago

MaraZupko

MZUP RT @enews: Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against British Tabloid https://t.co/XNZBVySPje 2 minutes ago

HostileHandmaid

The Hostile Handmaid RT @ladyhaja: “What we have seen today is that power, fame and financial resources cannot be used to silence women.” https://t.co/aKAZ423Ek2 2 minutes ago

rainahhh

레이나 RT @itvnews: Johnny Depp's lawyers have said the actor intends to appeal against the ruling. In a statement, his lawyers said: "This decis… 2 minutes ago

xscoutie

Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Johnny Depp loses UK libel case against the publisher of The Sun https://t.co/jl8oFhELOy 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced [Video]

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:56Published
Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says [Video]

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun

Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:10Published