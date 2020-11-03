EndZone Top 5 Plays: Week 9

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 weeks ago

It was another exciting week of end zone... which means more great plays... let's take a look at the top 5 number five... pickens county and gordo... tornados driving... jacorris barnes gets lit up over the middle by jt billips... the drive would stall... huge defensive stop and barnes would stay in the game number four.... okolona at tupelo christian... khi holliday showing off his arm strength... he finds john paul yates for the monstrous gain... it set up a score and tcps won 51-20 number three... kosciusko against louisville... ethan wood back to pass and it is picked off at the one yard line by kaliyah colburn... great job tracking that ball... wildcats got the win 29-9 number two... booneville at nettleton... this is a third and 17 for the blue devils... john deaton extends the play and finds logan harr who gets into the end zone for the touchdown... booneville got the job done on the road number one... houston and eupora..

First play from scrimmage red parker drops back.... finds a wide open jalen washington who absolutely turns on the jets..

Look at that speed... eupora got the win 21-20...