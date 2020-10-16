Twitter and Facebook to label early victory posts

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published 3 minutes ago

Twitter and Facebook will label posts claiming an early victory in the U.S. Presidential election before official results are announced.

Both companies have come under pressure to tackle misinformation and prepare for any possible violence once a winner is announced.

On Monday (November 2), Twitter said that beginning on election night, until the inauguration, it would place post warning labels like "official sources called this election differently," or "official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted." The platform says that US-based accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement may also have their tweets labeled.

Facebook said in a statement they'll direct users to its Voting Information Center, which will show the latest official results.

It says it will also monitor and remove any content aimed at suppressing or intimidating voters.

In an updated blog, Twitter added that they will consider as official sources, both state election officials and national news outlets with quote 'dedicated, independent election decision desks.'

The list includes ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC among others.

Both platforms are also bracing for a possible delay in final results due to an unusually high number of mail-in ballots this election cycle.