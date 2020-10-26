Polls open on the U.S. East Coast

EST when polls close in states such as Georgia , though definitive national results could take days if the contest is tight.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States Police, experts monitoring extremist groups to see if poll watchers try to disrupt voting The states with the highest risk for election-related violence by armed extremist groups are Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Oregon.



USATODAY.com 1 hour ago Will Georgia voters deliver Biden an election surprise? Here's what we know about the tight race. "We win Georgia, we win everything," Joe Biden said at a drive-in rally in Atlanta last Tuesday.



USATODAY.com 3 hours ago ‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia



A man from Hyderabad has been stabbed to death in Georgia, US. Family members of the deceased are now seeking help from the government to arrange their travel to the US for his last rites. The deceased, identified as Mohd A Mohiuddin reportedly ran a grocery store in Georgia for the last 10 years. ‘I request the government to make arrangements for me and my father to travel to the US on an emergency visa so that we can conduct his final rites there,’ Mehnaz Fathima, the victim’s wife, said. She added that she called up his sister who resides in Australia when Mohiuddin did not take calls for a while. His sister then contacted some friends in the US who informed her that he had been murdered. She said that they had been married three years back and had a 10 month old daughter. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25 Published now