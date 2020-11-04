Global  
 

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate

In a statement sent before 4 a.m.

Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.” http://abcactionnews.com/election


Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted [Video]

Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted

President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring victory in Tuesday's presidential election, adding that he believes that the election is being stolen. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published

Here's how the Latino vote is shaping Trump and Biden's tight race

 Latino communities across the U.S. were long held as a single voting bloc, but economic, geographic and cultural differences show stark divides in how Latino..
CBS News

India-US ties will grow stronger irrespective of who emerges victorious in US presidential election: Gautam Bambawale

 Bilateral ties between India and the US are not going to be affected and will only continue to grow stronger irrespective of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden..
IndiaTimes

Polls showed Biden had a lead. Why aren't Americans waking up to a winner?

 Polls showed Joe Biden had a national lead over Donald Trump that was larger than Hillary Clinton before Election Day. Are the polls wrong?
USATODAY.com

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Markets volatile as US election outcome uncertain

 European shares zigzag after incumbent President Donald Trump vows to launch a Supreme Court challenge.
BBC News
Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting [Video]

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting, claiming fraud andintends to go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

AP Top Stories November 4 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
USATODAY.com
'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process [Video]

'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process

The US President vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election and claimed a premature victory. No winner has yet been declared in the presidential race.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published

Trump accuses Biden campaign of fraud, says will move US Supreme Court


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Biden Leads 224-213 In Electoral Votes; Trump Claims Win, Fraud

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is showing a lead over President Donald Trump in electoral votes...
RTTNews - Published

Trump seeks to stop 'all voting,' but only counting remains

"We'll be going to the US Supreme Court - we want all voting to stop," Trump said early Wednesday....
IndiaTimes - Published


President Trump's Claim Of Fraud in Election Draws Skepticism [Video]

President Trump's Claim Of Fraud in Election Draws Skepticism

Skyler Henry reports President Trump has said he's prepared to go to the Supreme Court about the ballot count.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:35Published
Stocks volatile as traders sweat U.S. vote result [Video]

Stocks volatile as traders sweat U.S. vote result

A U.S. election that looks too close to call put stocks on a wild ride, while money flowed into government bonds and other perceived safe havens. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Millions Of Ballots Still Being Counted In Presidential Race [Video]

Millions Of Ballots Still Being Counted In Presidential Race

Steve Goldstein reports President Trump says he's won the election and he's looking to take legal action.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published