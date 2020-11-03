Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, including one person in their 40s.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dallas County reports 1,517 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Dallas County reported 1,517 more coronavirus cases and two COVID-19 deaths Monday. Of the cases...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

strainisms

Anthony Strain RT @HealthAllegheny: This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for November 4, 2020. https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

Meidas_Damon

I Voted for Joe & Kamala 🗳️ Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths https://t.co/L0h49O1yg0 10 minutes ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths https://t.co/Uuzh8PNvSQ 13 minutes ago

clrfldcdaughtry

Alice M. GRACE RT @KDKA: #BREAKING NEWS: Allegheny County is reporting 200 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths. https://t.co/vywJHzrEoA 1 hour ago

NewsmanChris

Chris Hoffman Just a reminder, we are still in a pandemic. Allegheny County is reporting 200 new coronavirus cases and five addit… https://t.co/WRKVlD3x8s 2 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA #BREAKING NEWS: Allegheny County is reporting 200 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths. https://t.co/vywJHzrEoA 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,795 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 More Deaths [Video]

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,795 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 More Deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,795 new cases of Coronavirus and 35 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published
MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England [Video]

MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England

MPs have approved regulations for a second lockdown in England from November 5until December 2 by 516 votes to 38, majority 478. From Thursday, pubs,restaurants and non-essential shops will again be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 492 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 492

The Government said a further 492 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday. This brings the UK total to 47,742.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published