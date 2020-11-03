|
Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths
Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, including one person in their 40s.
