US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle? Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour? Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:36Published
India has condemned in unequivocal terms the latest move by Pakistan to try and annexe the occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan by making it the latter's province. However, activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and defence experts believe that it is time for India to move beyond statements and take concrete action like nominating people from occupied territories to institutions like the Rajya Sabha, and blacklisting companies and entities operating in such areas. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, and defence expert Sushant Sareen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:22Published