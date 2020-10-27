Global  
 

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 17:32s - Published
Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden.

However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a fierce fight.

So how and where did the pollsters and news organisations go wrong?

Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh discuss the changing dynamics of US polity with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.


