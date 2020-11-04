Election 2020 Update: Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call

Global  
 

The presidential race is still too close to call in several states; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.


US Election: Donald Trump and Joe Biden deadlocked as result delayed by mail-in ballots

US Election: Donald Trump and Joe Biden deadlocked as result delayed by mail-in ballots The United States' presidential race remained too close to call last night as Donald Trump and Joe...
Live Updates: Activists nationwide shift gears, organize after Election Day

With the 2020 presidential race still too close to call, activists around the country have begun...
Stock futures volatility rises on unclear election results

As states continue to count votes in a close race, the outcome of the presidential election remains...
2020 Election: Several States Remain Uncalled, White House Hangs in the Balance [Video]

2020 Election: Several States Remain Uncalled, White House Hangs in the Balance

The 2020 presidential race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning as ballots continued to be counted in several key states.

Presidential election update 6 am [Video]

Presidential election update 6 am

Despite President Trump announcing his win, there is still many more votes to be counted and the race is far from over.

Presidential race too close to call [Video]

Presidential race too close to call

Presidential race too close to call

