Georgia Recount

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Georgia Recount
Georgia Secretary of State talks about the hand recount of election results.

Secretary of state brad raffensperger says the elections commission will conduct a full hand recount of votes in the presidential race.

At his news conference this morning, raffensperger says his office wants the process to start by the end of the week, and he expects it to take until november 20th.

That's the certification deadline.

It's already been 8 days since the election, and the votes are still not counted.

November 20th is only 9 days from now.

In: 07:32 "with the margins being so close, it will re quire a full, by hand, recount in each county.

This will help build confidence.

It will be an audit, recount and re- canvas all at once.

It will be a heavy lift but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for state certification."

Raffensperger said that with 97 percent of the vote reported, biden leads trump by more than 14-thousand votes in the state.

He said officials will investigate any cases of illegal voting.

