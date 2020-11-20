Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Another Georgia Recount
President Trump will get a second recount in the state of Georgia.

Georgia is set to have a second recount, this time for the trump campaign for re-election.

Political leaders in walker county tell news 12's winston reed what impact this next round of counting will have.

A margin of less than point 5 percent allows the trump campaign to request a recount in the state of georgia.

This will be the third count to take place, a process funded by georgia tax payers.

"the trump campaign should really pay for it."

Dr. david boyle of the walker county democratic committee believes another recount will drain finances around the state.

"some of these smaller counties are already struggling.

Their tax collections are down and we need that emergency covid bill that the house has passed back in may to help counties and cities."

"i think that the people of georgia, especially walker county, we would volunteer and we're not being paid to do a recount.

So it's not costing a lot."

Nancy burton is the chair of the walker county republican party.

Burton was was in attendance during the ballot recount.

Unlike dr. boyle, she thinks a third recount is necessary.

"it's well worth the time and energy to find out if the signatures match.

That was one of my first concerns."

The recount will beginon tuesday november 3rd and finished by wednesday december 2nd at midnight.

Georgia's voting system imlpementation manager gabriel sterling says assistance will be provided to help alleviate financial burdens.

"the biggest cost obviously is personnel and they need to keep a seperate account for that.

We're going to try to look for a way to do a cost sharing on that using our federal 'help america vote act' dollars.

Reporting in walker county




