UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists looming new coronavirus lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in four weeks.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

What are the new lockdown rules?

What are the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on aregional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time.

UK MPs support four-week England lockdown

 Boris Johnson sees off a rebellion by 34 Tory MPs over restrictions coming into force at midnight.
BBC News
Hancock: Second lockdown needed thwart deadly virus

Hancock: Second lockdown needed thwart deadly virus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the second national lockdown is needed in England to "thwart the deadly march" of Covid-19. Speaking in the House of Commons, where MPs debated the measures, he said the decision had not come easily to him nor Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson walks out on Theresa May in Commons

Boris Johnson walks out on Theresa May in Commons

Boris Johnson walks out of the Commons just as former prime minister TheresaMay stood up to speak. Ms May looked shocked as Mr Johnson departed to audiblegasps from some MPs.

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists loomin… https://t.co/J1Ywbqzp08 18 minutes ago

Mwes_Drew

Mwes™ RT @AJEnglish: UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England https://t.co/uiNTA0Y9Ck 58 minutes ago

PolityZA

Polity.org.za UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England https://t.co/CjVMuVCsO6 #UK #Covid19 #BorisJohnson #Lockdown 1 hour ago


MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England

MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England

MPs have approved regulations for a second lockdown in England from November 5until December 2 by 516 votes to 38, majority 478. From Thursday, pubs,restaurants and non-essential shops will again be..

Boris Johnson outlines 'medical and moral' disaster if lockdown is not imposed

Boris Johnson outlines 'medical and moral' disaster if lockdown is not imposed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines the reasons why he has made the decisionto place England in lockdown to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England?

Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England?

Plans to shut pubs and restaurants in larger parts of northern England, tobring down soaring coronavirus rates, have been agreed, according to reports.Labour politicians in the north of England have..

