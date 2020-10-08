UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on aregional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the second national lockdown is needed in England to "thwart the deadly march" of Covid-19.
Speaking in the House of Commons, where MPs debated the measures, he said the decision had not come easily to him nor Prime Minister Boris Johnson.