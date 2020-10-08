UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom What are the new lockdown rules?



Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on aregional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07 Published now UK MPs support four-week England lockdown Boris Johnson sees off a rebellion by 34 Tory MPs over restrictions coming into force at midnight.

BBC News 13 hours ago Hancock: Second lockdown needed thwart deadly virus



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the second national lockdown is needed in England to "thwart the deadly march" of Covid-19. Speaking in the House of Commons, where MPs debated the measures, he said the decision had not come easily to him nor Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:37 Published now Boris Johnson walks out on Theresa May in Commons



Boris Johnson walks out of the Commons just as former prime minister TheresaMay stood up to speak. Ms May looked shocked as Mr Johnson departed to audiblegasps from some MPs. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published now