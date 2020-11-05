Global  
 

Paradise Rebuilding and Recovery: Sunday marks 2 years since Camp Fire

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
The two year anniversary of the Camp Fire is Sunday.

Paradise Town Manager, Kevin Phillips joined Action News Now at Noon to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding.

Aniversary of the camp fire is sunday... here to show the latest on recovery, and what's planned to commemorate the day... is paradise town manager kevin phillips




