Video Credit: KHSL - Published 10 minutes ago

Action News Now spoke to a contractor about how he's feeling about living back on the Ridge.

The Town of Paradise is making a comeback after the devastating Camp Fire nearly two years back.

Two years later a contractor reflects on his new home on the Ridge

Town of paradise -- making a comeback after the devastating camp fire nearly 2 years back.

Action news now reporter dani masten joins us live, dani you spoke with one survivor who's returned to the ridge, what has the recovery process been like over the past 2 years?

Ken blanton now lives in his newly re-built home.

But he tells me it has been very difficult.

Ken blanton/rebuilt his home in paradise "it's been pretty emotional just even being here."

Blanton is a contractor in paradise.

He lost everything in the campfire.

Ken blanton/rebuilt his home in paradise "i got to work immediately.

I didn't know what else to do."

But he was determined to rebuild his home in the town he loves.

Ken blanton/rebuilt his home in paradise "difficult&it was pretty emotional.

It was a roller coaster trying to help your community come back, trying to get your own life back and i was trying to get my own house back up here and get my kids stabilized.

I kinda had like an emotional mental breakdown after i got my house complete because i had been in survival mode the entire time."

Dani stand up blanton tells me his favorite part about his new home is that he got to rebuild it on the same property it burned on& ken blanton/rebuilt his home in paradise "just put all my resources in here and just got busy.

I got a bigger garage and i always wanted a swimming pool so i got a nice swimming pool that i put in the back."

Blanton opes the community continues to stay strong as paradise prepares for the 2nd anniversary of campfire.

The town of paradise will hold a moment of silence or reflection at 11:08 am on sunday to rember the fire and the lives that were lost.

Live in paradiseã i'm dani masten, action news now coverage you can count on.

The town of paradise has a few events planned for the campfire anniversary this sunday.

For more information on what these events areãhead to action news now dot com slash links.

A look at the federal