Election results are dragging on.and the stock market is up and down, raising concerns about investments.

Is it anything to worry about?

Abc 36's christy bollinger found out it's suprisingly not.

L3: election 20 white how the election affects the stock market lexington l3: election 2020 white chris bollinger uk professor of economics l3: election 20 white how the election affects the stock market lexington l3: election 2020 white adarsh mashru research analyst, dupree financial group l3: election 2020 white how the election affects the stock market lexington one thing the stock market hates... uncertainty.

Bollinger-uk prof"anything tha is uncertain leaves us with lower stock market prices.

People pull back, people sell off."

Most people agree 20-20 has had its share of uncertainty .why should the presidential election be any different.but as the country gets closer to knowing a winner, the stock market already likes what it is seeing.

Mashru"the presidential electio is important and having an outcome there is important but the market also likes to know whats happening with the senate and the house."

It's likely the senate will stay controlled by the g-o-p..

And the house, democrats... something uk econ professor chris bollinger says the market likes.

Bollinger"the current split w have in a lot of ways is the safe bet because it's really hard to have big sweeping reform when the senate is controlled by one party and the house is controlled by another."

And bollinger says that won't change with whoever's president... so the market is safe from those changes.

Going into a presidential election... financial research analyst adarsh mashru says we typically see the stock market decline a bit... and as results come in it goes up.

He says that's true of this election too, and right now it's close to an all time high.

Mashru"the stock market and th economy tend to have a life of their own and often we try to relate it to events whether it be politics or anything else going on."

He says it's best to just have a plan..

Know your risk..

And try not to guess what the market will do.

Bollinger says civic unrest..

And a covid surge could have more of an impact.but even then, the market has overcome both .

He says we've found ways to adapt which has been huge.

Bollinger"that's gonna lead t a continued recovery and that's gonna be good for the stock market."

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

