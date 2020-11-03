Community members concerned about possible coronavirus spike

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Many of the people in the community say they think people are following the mask and distance guidelines but are worried local cases could surge.

-- the us sets new record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases..108- thousand in one day.

Now -- face masks and distancing are just the norm -- but is it even enough?

New at 5-thirty -- action news now reporter krisitan lopez joins us live, kristian, how is our community feeling about where we're at in controlling this virus?

Pkg jae foster/thinks we could see a spike: i think we could definitely see a spike.

Its been 8 months and people are starting to lose interest in keeping safe.

Jae foster is not alone in his concern.

Elijah rainey/lives in chico: i think its gonna go up a lot more.... taylor gable/lives in butte county: i dont really know i dont have enough information.

In downtown chico you can people wearing masks and signs on business jae foster/thinks we could see a spike:chico has been great, where i'm from not so great, everyone in chico is being safe and socially distancing and sanitizing.

But some don't think it's being followed enough.

Elijah rainey/lives in chico: some people are following it others are not, a lot of kids are partying.

Taylor gable/lives in butte county: i would give it a solid 50/50.

I'm worried about it impacting my family and friends we all have a grandma or grandpa who are at risk to some degree.

I asked butte county health if they were concerned what's happening around the country could happen here.

They tell me they are not anticipating a spike but things could change with schools being back open and holidays coming up.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

In butte county - the most cases have been seen in the age group between 18 and 24.

