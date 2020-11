NBC 26 weather forecast

After back-to-back record highs the weekend will be quite breezy, but spectacular with highs in the low/mid 70s.

Monday with be the last nice day with well above average temperatures.

A strong cold front puts an end to the warm weather Tuesday with plenty of rain moving through.

Temps will still be in the 50s/60s.

Highs behind this cold front will be in the low/mid-40s.