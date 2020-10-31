2-week pause

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 9 hours ago

Renee -- none of the counties in our viewing area fall on that list -- which is great news.

But the governor says linn county is close to the covid-19 threshold -- and health officials will decide monday... if they should be added too.

So what does this mean?

No more indoor visits at long term care facilities.

There is also a max of 50 people allowed at indoor restaurants -- including customers and staff -- as well as no more than 6 at a table.

All recreational activities that are indoors*must be capped at 50.

Businesses need to have as much of their staff work at home -- as possible.

And indoor get togethers*should be within your household -- or six people in your circle at the*most.

Brown says the virus is spreading through the state at an*un- precedented rate -- and it's mostly because of in- person indoor social gatherings.

Oregon's covid-19 cases have been hitting record marks over the last two weeks.

In fact -- the highest one day totals have come within just the last seven days.

So -- this is the new wave of cases that experts have*warned about --*but it came*earlier than some expected.

With the weather turning -- the holidays around the*corner -- and pac-12 football starting tomorrow -- health officials are sounding the alarm.

We ask them to watch the game and cheer their team on but to do so with members of their own household ideally from their own home and turn on face time or other means to celebrate with your friends across the state or country rather than gathering in person so i'm still worried about it but i hope oregonians come together this weekend and that we wont see huge crowds of people and that we don't have to ask for additional restrictions for future games" health officials say the new measures are meant to curb human contact since*that is what is driving the spread..

But -- if our numbers across the*state don't improve drastically -- brown warns she will implement more closures and restrictive measures.

