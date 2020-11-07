Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowd chants 'USA' in New York's Times Square as Biden wins presidential election

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Crowd chants 'USA' in New York's Times Square as Biden wins presidential election

Crowd chants 'USA' in New York's Times Square as Biden wins presidential election

Large crowds celebrate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Times Square, New York City, on Saturday (November 7).


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency [Video]

Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency

A crowd sang "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor in New York City's Times Square after Biden-Harris secured victory in the US election on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency [Video]

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden , Wins 2020 Presidential Election . Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. The win for Biden is also a win for Kamala..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published