Crowd chants 'USA' in New York's Times Square as Biden wins presidential election
Large crowds celebrate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Times Square, New York City, on Saturday (November 7).
Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.
