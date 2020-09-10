Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Frank Lampard addressed Kai Havertz's coronavirus diagnosis after Chelsea's2-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League. “I’ve spoken to Kai a coupleof times, he’s very disappointed because he just wants to play. “His symptomsescalated slightly today but he’s fine, and just disappointed to be out. “It’sjust one of those things, but hopefully the isolating will help.”
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played down the significance of theirleague position after they moved top of the Premier League for the first timein their history following a 2-0 win over Newcastle. Che Adams gaveSouthampton an early lead and Stuart Armstrong wrapped up all three points inthe 82nd minute to put Hasenhuttl’s men top of the table ahead of thisweekend’s fixtures.
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.
England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthdayparty for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s30-man squad at St George’s Park. There is still no definite timing on whenthey will start training and will face tests for coronavirus before they canbe involved, with Southgate ruling them out of the Wales clash.
Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people –breaking the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturdayevening.
Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million to recruit Hakim Ziyech, TimoWerner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.
Timo Werner explains the “hard decision” behind joining Chelsea, insisting itis so that he can win titles. Settling into life at Stamford Bridge, Wernerinsisted Chelsea quickly became his top choice once Frank Lampard explainedhis Stamford Bridge plans.
Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium. “I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.
