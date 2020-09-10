Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games.

Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to pushwithin one point of the top of the league, with Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell,Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all on target.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Frank Lampard on Kai Havertz's Covid-19 diagnosis [Video]

Frank Lampard on Kai Havertz's Covid-19 diagnosis

Frank Lampard addressed Kai Havertz's coronavirus diagnosis after Chelsea's2-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League. “I’ve spoken to Kai a coupleof times, he’s very disappointed because he just wants to play. “His symptomsescalated slightly today but he’s fine, and just disappointed to be out. “It’sjust one of those things, but hopefully the isolating will help.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Under the radar? Chelsea's mean streak shows how they are progressing

 Chesea's improvements are going under the radar as Frank Lampard's side shape up at the back, writes Phil McNulty.
BBC News

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Frank Lampard's new-look side making impressive progress

 Chesea's improvements are going under the radar as Frank Lampard's side shape up at the back, writes Phil McNulty.
BBC News

How can Lampard unlock Havertz's Leverkusen form at Chelsea?

 Why has manager Frank Lampard been unable to unlock Kai Havertz's Bundesliga form after his £71m move to Chelsea?
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

In-form Chelsea put four past bottom side Sheff Utd

 Chelsea come from behind to beat Sheffield United comfortably at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League.
BBC News

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Comfortable win for Blues leaves Sheff Utd bottom

 Chelsea come from behind to beat Sheffield United comfortably at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League.
BBC News

Werner penalty double helps Chelsea to comfortable win against Rennes

 Timo Werner scores twice from the penalty spot as Chelsea pick up a comfortable Champions League win.
BBC News

Sheffield United F.C. Sheffield United F.C. Association football club

Nigel Clough: Mansfield Town appoint Nottingham Forest favourite and ex-Derby boss as manager

 Mansfield Town have appointed ex-Derby, Sheffield United and Burton boss Nigel Clough as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
BBC News

Walker goal gives Man City victory over Blades

 Kyle Walker marks his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester City with a goal against his former club as Pep Guardiola's side beat Sheffield United.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Man Utd were 'set up to fail' by Saturday lunchtime kick-off - Solskjaer

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side were "set up to fail" by having their Premier League game against Everton kicking off early on..
BBC News
Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League [Video]

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played down the significance of theirleague position after they moved top of the Premier League for the first timein their history following a 2-0 win over Newcastle. Che Adams gaveSouthampton an early lead and Stuart Armstrong wrapped up all three points inthe 82nd minute to put Hasenhuttl’s men top of the table ahead of thisweekend’s fixtures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Tammy Abraham Tammy Abraham English association football player

England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match [Video]

England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham return for England's Nations League game against Belgium after an earlier breach of COVID-19 regulations.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:19Published
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party [Video]

Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthdayparty for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s30-man squad at St George’s Park. There is still no definite timing on whenthey will start training and will face tests for coronavirus before they canbe involved, with Southgate ruling them out of the Wales clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Ben Chilwell Ben Chilwell English association football player

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports [Video]

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people –breaking the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturdayevening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch [Video]

Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed the arrival of Thiago Silva and BenChilwell into his squad, saying the players have impressed him 'on and off thepitch'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash [Video]

Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash

Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million to recruit Hakim Ziyech, TimoWerner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Timo Werner Timo Werner German association football player

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Timo Werner scores twice from the penalty spot

 Timo Werner scores twice from the penalty spot as Chelsea pick up a comfortable Champions League win.
BBC News
Timo Werner: I came to Chelsea to win titles [Video]

Timo Werner: I came to Chelsea to win titles

Timo Werner explains the “hard decision” behind joining Chelsea, insisting itis so that he can win titles. Settling into life at Stamford Bridge, Wernerinsisted Chelsea quickly became his top choice once Frank Lampard explainedhis Stamford Bridge plans.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge [Video]

Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium. “I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Thiago Silva Thiago Silva Brazilian footballer

Thiago Silva has 'high hopes' for young Chelsea side [Video]

Thiago Silva has 'high hopes' for young Chelsea side

New signing Thiago Silva wants to win the Premier League with Chelsea. TheBrazilian defender outlined his vision at a press conference to mark hisarrival at the London club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea Predicted XI: We predict Frank Lampard's starting XI Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea Predicted XI: We predict Frank Lampard’s starting XI Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions...
Shoot - Published

Carlton Cole adamant former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard would become manager amid Michael Essien’s surprise

Carlton Cole insists he always knew Frank Lampard would become a manager. The former England...
talkSPORT - Published

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will wrap Thiago Silva in cotton wool this season

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will wrap Thiago Silva in cotton wool this season, according to the...
Shoot - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Concentration key to clean sheets' [Video]

'Concentration key to clean sheets'

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side's improved concentration has helped them to a run of clean sheets as they go into their game with Sheffield United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published
Lampard confirms Havertz is self-isolating [Video]

Lampard confirms Havertz is self-isolating

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says midfielder Kai Havertz is self-isolating after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:19Published
Lampard: We must keep this run going [Video]

Lampard: We must keep this run going

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged his players to 'keep going in the same vein' after watching them beat Rennes 3-0 in the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published