Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January.

She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman.

According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.


