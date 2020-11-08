'I will not be the last' woman in this office: Harris

After becoming the first woman elected vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris says she won't be the last because "every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."



After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:46 Published on January 1, 1970 Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..

