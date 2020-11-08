'I will not be the last' woman in this office: Harris

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
After becoming the first woman elected vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris says she won't be the last because "every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."


