Related videos from verified sources Kamala Harris delivers address to nation as vice president-elect



Vice president-elect Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the nation after her and her running mate Joe Biden secure enough votes to win the White House. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 10:25 Published 26 minutes ago CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News



CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 00:59 Published 1 hour ago US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India



After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:46 Published 5 hours ago