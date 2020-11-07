Tropical Storm Eta pummels south Florida with powerful winds



Related videos from verified sources Tracking Tropical Storm Eta



CBS4 Chief Meteorologist has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect along with HURRICANE WATCH, tropical storm conditions expected, hurricane conditions possible. Greatest.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:32 Published 12 hours ago Preparing for Tropical Storm Eta



Some South Florida residents are dealing with flooding as Tropical Storm Eta approaches. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:33 Published 15 hours ago Eta To Bring Tropical Storm Conditions To South Florida



Tropical Storm Eta reformed in the Caribbean as it heads for Cuba and then toward South Florida. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:40 Published 23 hours ago