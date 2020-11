Jared Kushner Urges Trump: Let It Go, It's Over

The family of President Donald Trump appears to be split on whether he should publicly concede the presidential election to named winner Joe Biden.

CNN reports Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is urging concession, as is First Lady Melania Trump.

However, Trump's two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr. are loudly exhorting allies to continue pressing on.