Alex Trebek dead at 80
The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 “Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
The world is mourning the loss of a legend. Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 on...
E! Online - Published
14 hours ago
*Alex Trebek*, the iconic host of Jeopardy!, has passed away at 80 years old after his battle with...
Mediaite - Published
15 hours ago Also reported by •
E! Online
Alex Trebek, a staple of TV's game show genre thanks to his almost four-decade run as Jeopardy! host,...
Mashable - Published
15 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Remembering Alex Trebek Former reporter Kate Carnegie remembers interviewing Alex Trebek in Los Angeles in 2013. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:47 Published 7 hours ago
Alex Trebek has died aged 80 Beloved 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has died aged 80, following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer that lasted almost two years. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:56 Published 10 hours ago