Alex Trebek dead at 80

Alex Trebek dead at 80
The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80

 On Sunday, beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy Chen takes a look at Trebek’s'..
CBS News
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 [Video]

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and More Stars Pay Tribute

The world is mourning the loss of a legend. Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 on...
E! Online - Published

BREAKING: Alex Trebek Dead at 80

BREAKING: Alex Trebek Dead at 80 *Alex Trebek*, the iconic host of Jeopardy!, has passed away at 80 years old after his battle with...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Alex Trebek, beloved 'Jeopardy!' host for 36 years, is dead at 80

Alex Trebek, a staple of TV's game show genre thanks to his almost four-decade run as Jeopardy! host,...
Mashable - Published


Remembering Alex Trebek [Video]

Remembering Alex Trebek

Former reporter Kate Carnegie remembers interviewing Alex Trebek in Los Angeles in 2013.

Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek [Video]

Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek

Many are mourning the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

Alex Trebek has died aged 80 [Video]

Alex Trebek has died aged 80

Beloved 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has died aged 80, following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer that lasted almost two years.

