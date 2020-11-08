Global  
 

Tom Petty's loved ones 'touched' by Joe Biden victory speech song

Tom Petty's relatives are "so touched" after the late rocker's music was featured during the celebrations at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech.


Biden's victory, and Irish roots, celebrated on Emerald Isle [Video]

Biden's victory, and Irish roots, celebrated on Emerald Isle

'UK and US will always work together' says minister [Video]

'UK and US will always work together' says minister

George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The End of ‘America First’: How Biden Says He Will Re-engage With the World

 Those who have known President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. for decades say they expect him to move carefully, providing reassurance with a few big symbolic acts.
US President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech in Delaware

US President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech in Delaware Joe Biden has said it is time for America to unite as the world waits to hear his first speech as...
Joe Biden Pledges to Unite America in Victory Speech

Joe Biden Pledges to Unite America in Victory Speech Joe Biden has been the proclaimed president-elect and Senator Kamala Harris is slated to become the...
China's state media sounds off on Biden victory [Video]

China's state media sounds off on Biden victory

Beijing has yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential victory. But China's state-backed media has weighed in, saying it could be good news for bilateral relations going forward, especially when..

President-elect announces first steps [Video]

President-elect announces first steps

President-Elect Joe Biden will begin his new job in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and controlling the novel coronavirus is his first priority. During his acceptance speech on Saturday night, Biden..

Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory [Video]

Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory

Celebrations of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden continued in Chicago Sunday, with local politicians offering their congratulations for the new president-elect and for Vice President-elect..

