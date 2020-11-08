President-Elect Biden Promises Unity, Calls For End To 'Era Of Demonization' In Victory Speech
President-Elect Joe Biden takes office in a politically-polarized country and likely divided government.
Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia NewsFinally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the..