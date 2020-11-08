Doctor With Miami Ties Will Co-Chair President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force
Dr. Vivek Murthy grew up in Miami and was valedictorian of Palmetto Senior High when he graduated in 1994.
Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task ForcePresident-elect Joe Biden will announce his 12-person task force to begin addressing the coronavirus pandemic once he takes office in January. But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, that doesn't mean..
Local expert to advise Biden on coronavirusA Boston doctor has been named to the President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board.
President-Elect Biden's Coronavirus Task Force Has Several Boston TiesWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.