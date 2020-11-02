11092020 COVID scam

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

the BBB is warning people about possible scams being pulled

Study warning coronavirus 6.jpg -texts about ... the better business bureau is warning people about scams involving clinical trials.

According to the bbb--- scammers are sending out text messages promoting fake clinical trials.

The e-mails claim the study pays upwards of a thousand dollars.

But if you click on the link sent---the bbb says malware downloads on your computer or mobile device.

Even if the link takes you to a website... it may not be a real clinical trial.

The bbb notes medical researchers will not ask you for money..and that can be a red flag.

