11092020 COVID scam
Study warning coronavirus 6.jpg -texts about ... the better business bureau is warning people about scams involving clinical trials.
According to the bbb--- scammers are sending out text messages promoting fake clinical trials.
The e-mails claim the study pays upwards of a thousand dollars.
But if you click on the link sent---the bbb says malware downloads on your computer or mobile device.
Even if the link takes you to a website... it may not be a real clinical trial.
The bbb notes medical researchers will not ask you for money..and that can be a red flag.
###### ots video tape:right 5k