Better Business Bureau Covid Scams

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 5 minutes ago

End of covid-19 scams..... you may want to think again.

Scammers are now sending out text messages claiming to offer cash compensation for phony clinical studies.

It can be tempting to think you can help in the fight against coronavirus -- but don't fall for this scam!

Every monday oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us to discuss what we need to look out for.

Good morning to you!

I'm sure a lot of people have seen this -- i know i have multiple emails in my gmail account.... we know millions of american remain out of a job and this at its face value can look like an opportunity....