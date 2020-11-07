Global  
 

BIDEN-HARRIS: Outgoing President Donald Trump threatening to launch lawsuits to challenge election results

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Joe Biden gets to work as defeated Donald Trump refuses to concede election

President Donald Trump has continued to shun the media over the US election results as his successor...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •OK! Magazine


Caught on Camera: Trump Went Golfing as CNN Called Race For Joe Biden

Caught on Camera: Trump Went Golfing as CNN Called Race For Joe Biden President Donald Trump was at his golf course in Virginia — where he was greeted by Biden-Harris...
Mediaite - Published

Foreign affairs minister says Biden win is 'good news' for Canada

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the election of Democrats Joe Biden and...
CTV News - Published


Mary Trump Warns Of Trump Meltdown [Video]

Mary Trump Warns Of Trump Meltdown

President Donald Trump’s niece warns of “meltdowns upon meltdowns” in the final months of his presidency.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
WHO chief looks forward to working with Biden [Video]

WHO chief looks forward to working with Biden

The World Health Organization chief has welcomed efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was looking forward to working closely with the administration of U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News [Video]

Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News

After facing defeat in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump's troubles are likely to get worse as a former aide to the First Lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published