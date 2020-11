As cases of coronavirus in the U.S. surpass the 10 million mark, Pfizer says early vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

There is some very early good news about one of the Coronavirus vaccines – early data suggests...

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said the first set of results from the phase 3 COVID-19...

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing...