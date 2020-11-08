Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Trebek's death brings more awareness to pancreatic cancer

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Alex Trebek's death brings more awareness to pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek's death brings more awareness to pancreatic cancer

“In a way, it will resonate with more people because he’s very much like a family member.

The grace and courage which he carried himself means a lot to finding a cure for this disease.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

Dr. Jill Biden Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

 Dr. Jill Biden is paying her respects to Alex Trebek, and remembering her time with the late "Jeopardy!" host. The First Lady-elect just posted a picture of her..
TMZ.com

Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek loses battle with pancreatic cancer

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died Sunday from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old. Anthony Mason takes a look back at his life and legacy.
CBS News

Eye Opener: President Trump refuses to concede to Joe Biden

 President Trump is still refusing to concede after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election, making claims of voter fraud with no evidence. Also,..
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Trebek, MTV EMAs, Brice

 Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Alex Trebek death: Beloved Jeopardy! host dies following cancer diagnosis

Presenter became ill last year and passed away surrounded by friends and family at his California...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimesUSATODAY.com


Nancy Sinatra pays tribute to Jeopardy host Alex Trebek after death at age 80

Trebek was suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis he revealed in March 2019.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmax


'He was fascinating': Lisa LaFlamme reflects on Alex Trebek's legacy

In the wake of broadcaster Alex Trebek’s death following a battle with pancreatic cancer, CTV News...
CTV News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek [Video]

Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek

After a brave fight, "Jeopardy!" host and Canadian icon Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Eugene Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and more celebrities from around the world pay..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:40Published
Celebrating the Life of The Beloved Television Host Alex Trebek [Video]

Celebrating the Life of The Beloved Television Host Alex Trebek

The late host made Jeopardy! a brainy-fun ritual for more than three decades, before a cancer diagnosis brought new poignance to his steady grace.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 01:48Published
Looking back: Mike Randall interviews Alex Trebek, goes behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!' [Video]

Looking back: Mike Randall interviews Alex Trebek, goes behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'

Back in 1987, Mike Randall went behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!' and interviewed Alex Trebek.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:15Published