Study: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective; first doses could be given next month
The potential bright spot comes as the United States has hit the dark milestone of 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Expert: Coronavirus Vaccine Success 'Much Better' Than ExpectedPfizer said it's coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For UsPfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19.
The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost.
Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% EffectivePfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and..