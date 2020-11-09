Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective; first doses could be given next month

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Study: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective; first doses could be given next month

Study: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective; first doses could be given next month

The potential bright spot comes as the United States has hit the dark milestone of 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective By Michael Erman and Julie Steenhuysen Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



Related videos from verified sources

Expert: Coronavirus Vaccine Success 'Much Better' Than Expected [Video]

Expert: Coronavirus Vaccine Success 'Much Better' Than Expected

Pfizer said it's coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:19Published
What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us [Video]

What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us

Pfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost. However, to be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published