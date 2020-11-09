Virgin Hyperloop completed its first test with actual passengers
Virgin Hyperloop hit an incredible milestone as it completed its first passenger ride
Virgin Hyperloop Completes Its First Test With Passengers on Board“With today’s successful test, we have shown that this spirit of innovation will in fact change the way people everywhere live, work, and travel in the years to come,” Richard Branson said.
A hyperloop pod just carried its first passengers in test trip
Virgin Tests High-Speed Hyperloop With Passengers in ‘Historic’ FirstVirgin is now taking its passenger transportation operation from the air to under the ground.