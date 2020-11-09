Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virgin Tests High-Speed Hyperloop With Passengers in ‘Historic’ First

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Virgin Tests High-Speed Hyperloop With Passengers in ‘Historic’ First

Virgin Tests High-Speed Hyperloop With Passengers in ‘Historic’ First

Virgin is now taking its passenger transportation operation from the air to under the ground.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Virgin Hyperloop Makes History With First Passenger Test for XP-2 Pod

Virgin Hyperloop Makes History With First Passenger Test for XP-2 Pod It’s been six (long) years since Elon Musk’s white paper on the Hyperloop as the future fifth...
autoevolution - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



Related videos from verified sources

The Hyperloop has its first run with 2 passengers [Video]

The Hyperloop has its first run with 2 passengers

The Hyperloop had its first run with two passengers just outside of Las Vegas. The goal is to reach 600 miles per hour.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
World's first passenger Hyperloop trip takes place in Nevada [Video]

World's first passenger Hyperloop trip takes place in Nevada

Transportation history was made today in the Nevada desert, where Virgin Hyperloop tested human travel in a hyperloop pod for the first time.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published
Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod [Video]

Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod

Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published