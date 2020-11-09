Virgin Tests High-Speed Hyperloop With Passengers in ‘Historic’ First
Virgin is now taking its passenger transportation operation from the air to under the ground.
The Hyperloop has its first run with 2 passengersThe Hyperloop had its first run with two passengers just outside of Las Vegas. The goal is to reach 600 miles per hour.
World's first passenger Hyperloop trip takes place in NevadaTransportation history was made today in the Nevada desert, where Virgin Hyperloop tested human travel in a hyperloop pod for the first time.
Virgin transports passengers in high-speed podRichard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will..