How does the Oxford vaccine differ to Pfizer’s?

There is a “small chance” a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas. That is according to the head of Oxford University’s vaccine trial team. Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Work to distribute the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is gearing up after the companies announced successful interim data earlier on Monday, but it will not be coming to local pharmacies for the general public any time soon. Soraya Ali reports.
The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. Professor Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, praised the results, but said they do not have an impact on what his team are working on. Oxford University teamed up with AstraZeneca to develop their own Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn