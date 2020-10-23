Global  
 

How does the Oxford vaccine differ to Pfizer’s?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine has not yet reported its results butit is hoped it will prove effective.

‘Small chance’ of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas [Video]

There is a “small chance” a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas. That is according to the head of Oxford University’s vaccine trial team. Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

 Pfizer says its new coronavirus vaccine has proven to be more than 90% effective, and it could be used before the end of the year. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
CBS News

Health Secretary Alex Azar on how the U.S. government will roll out Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

 Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar joins "CBS This Morning" following drug maker Pfizer's announcement that its coronavirus vaccine is 90%..
CBS News
The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine [Video]

Work to distribute the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is gearing up after the companies announced successful interim data earlier on Monday, but it will not be coming to local pharmacies for the general public any time soon. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis [Video]

The drug company made the announcement on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri [Video]

The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. Professor Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, praised the results, but said they do not have an impact on what his team are working on. Oxford University teamed up with AstraZeneca to develop their own Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published

Covid-19: To fast-track shots, India eyes rolling reviews

 India may also consider rolling reviews for Covid-19 vaccine, particularly the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed candidate which is already under accelerated review..
IndiaTimes

Federal government close to securing two additional COVID-19 vaccine deals

 The federal government is close to securing more COVID-19 vaccine sources on top of its Oxford-AstraZeneca and University of Queensland-CSL contracts.
SBS

'Small chance' of Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas [Video]

The director of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial has said there is a"small chance" a jab will be ready before Christmas. The vaccine has not yetbeen approved and it will need to go through..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Coronavirus Pandemic: Oxford Covid Vaccine brings hope for the elderly | Oneindia News [Video]

Giving hope to the elderly battling against the Coronavirus Pandemic, early test results for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford show that it produces a robust immune..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US [Video]

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials. The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published