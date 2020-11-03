Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal
A volunteer on the Oxford-AstraZenecaCovid trial says he is proud to haveplayed a “small but important” role in the development of a vaccine.
AfterPfizer reported that their experimental vaccine was 90% effective atpreventing Covid-19 infection on Monday, focus will shift to the OxfordUniversity-led trial, which is expected to release some data soon.
The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine has not yet reported its results butit is hoped it will prove effective. The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccinehas been a frontrunner in the race to find a coronavirus jab and is expectedto report its first results within weeks.
There is a “small chance” a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas. That is according to the head of Oxford University’s vaccine trial team. Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Covid-19 vaccine finally seems to be within grasp, however, following the news that a jab being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 90 per cent effective, more than a third of Britons will refuse to have it, a new report suggests.
The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. Professor Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, praised the results, but said they do not have an impact on what his team are working on. Oxford University teamed up with AstraZeneca to develop their own Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn