Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A volunteer on the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid trial says he is proud to haveplayed a “small but important” role in the development of a vaccine.

AfterPfizer reported that their experimental vaccine was 90% effective atpreventing Covid-19 infection on Monday, focus will shift to the OxfordUniversity-led trial, which is expected to release some data soon.


How does the Oxford vaccine differ to Pfizer’s? [Video]

How does the Oxford vaccine differ to Pfizer’s?

The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine has not yet reported its results butit is hoped it will prove effective. The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccinehas been a frontrunner in the race to find a coronavirus jab and is expectedto report its first results within weeks.

‘Small chance’ of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas [Video]

‘Small chance’ of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas

There is a “small chance” a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas. That is according to the head of Oxford University’s vaccine trial team. Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

India in talks with all Covid vaccine manufacturers, domestic and foreign: Health ministry

 A day after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced more than 90 per cent efficacy of their potential vaccine for the coronavirus, the health ministry on Tuesday..
IndiaTimes
More than a third of U.K. residents to reportedly decline Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

More than a third of U.K. residents to reportedly decline Covid-19 vaccine

A Covid-19 vaccine finally seems to be within grasp, however, following the news that a jab being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 90 per cent effective, more than a third of Britons will refuse to have it, a new report suggests.

'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry [Video]

'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry

Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election campaign, we had deputed a central team to the state. We found the maintenance of Covid norms less than satisfactory. After we submitted those findings, Bihar initiated corrective action," Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said. Bihar is, meanwhile, awaiting the final results of state Assembly elections. Nitish Kumar-led NDA is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. Most exit polls had predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan.

Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives [Video]

Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the NHS is being prepared for the arrivalof a coronavirus vaccine, with people in the UK likely to be among the firstin the world to receive a jab for the virus.

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri [Video]

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri

The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. Professor Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, praised the results, but said they do not have an impact on what his team are working on. Oxford University teamed up with AstraZeneca to develop their own Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19: To fast-track shots, India eyes rolling reviews

 India may also consider rolling reviews for Covid-19 vaccine, particularly the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed candidate which is already under accelerated review..
IndiaTimes

What Does 90% Effective Mean, Exactly? [Video]

What Does 90% Effective Mean, Exactly?

Pfizer has announced that its COVID vaccine is working better than experts had expected, Heather Brown reports (3:42). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 10, 2020

New Jersey Restaurants Face New COVID Restrictions [Video]

New Jersey Restaurants Face New COVID Restrictions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new coronavirus restrictions after infection rates reached levels not seen since the spring. CBS2's John Dias reports from Hoboken.

UMD doctors, first volunteer excited by report that trial COVID vaccine is 90% effective [Video]

UMD doctors, first volunteer excited by report that trial COVID vaccine is 90% effective

