Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman after controversial comments at DCMS hearing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman after controversial comments at DCMS hearing

Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman after controversial comments at DCMS hearing

Greg Clarke has resigned as chairman of the Football Association in the wakeof his remarks to MPs on Tuesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greg Clarke Greg Clarke

Bhandari: Clarke's comments were 'staggeringly inappropriate [Video]

Bhandari: Clarke's comments were 'staggeringly inappropriate

Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari has said Greg Clarke's comments were "staggeringly inappropriate". The FA Chairman has stepped down after he used the term "coloured footballers" during a discussion with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Tyrone Mings on Greg Clarke's 'coloured' comment and resignation [Video]

Tyrone Mings on Greg Clarke's 'coloured' comment and resignation

England player Tyrone Mings responds to FA chairman Greg Clarke's 'coloured'comments saying it proves the world has 'a long way to go'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Greg Clarke resigns as Football Association chairman after remark about black players

 Greg Clarke resigns as the chairman of the FA following his language in a reference to black players when talking to MPs about diversity.
BBC News

Clarke resigns as FA chairman after remark about black players

 Greg Clarke resigns as the chairman of the FA following his language in a reference to black players when talking to MPs about diversity.
BBC News

The Football Association The Football Association Governing body of association football in England

Greg Clarke apologises for use of 'coloured' [Video]

Greg Clarke apologises for use of 'coloured'

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has apologised after using the word“coloured” in an answer he gave to MPs at a committee hearing on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport United Kingdom government department


Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Ten EFL clubs struggling to pay wage bills, MPs are told

 Ten clubs in the English Football League are struggling to pay wages this month, a parliamentary committee has heard.
BBC News

List cases against MPs, MLAs that you’ve stayed: SC to HCs

 Reminding high courts about its consistent rulings that interim stay on trials could not remain in force beyond six months, the Supreme Court has asked HCs to..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | FA chairman Clarke resigns after 'unacceptable' comments

Greg Clarke resigned as chairman of the English Football Association on Tuesday after making a...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

DCMS chair questions Clarke's position [Video]

DCMS chair questions Clarke's position

Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, questions the position of FA chairman Greg Clarke after his controversial comments while giving evidence to MPs

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published
'European Super League will have consequences' [Video]

'European Super League will have consequences'

FA chairman Greg Clarke says there will be 'big consequences' for players should a European Super League be formed in the future.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published