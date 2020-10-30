California Reports 5,300 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Surpasses 18K
California Reports 5,300 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Surpasses 18K
The state of California Tuesday reported 5,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as case rates surge in a number of counties — with three counties, including San Diego, moving back into the state's most restrictive purple tier.
