Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip
The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday.

Apple rejected sticker apps that promoted mask-wearing, but it’s reinstating them now

 Two Apple developers have been given the green light to promote mask-wearing with their stickerpack apps for iOS, after previously receiving rejections from..
Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

 Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by a similar kind of chip to those running iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most..
Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips [Video]

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips

Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”. New versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac miniwere announced as the first to include the Apple M1 chip, as the companybegins to transition away from Intel processors. The move, which was firstconfirmed in the summer, will see Apple gradually introduce its own silicon toall its computers over the next few years, greatly improving performance,Apple claims.

Apple heralds new Mac era with in-house M1 chip

Ushering in a new era of Mac computers, Apple on Tuesday announced that the new MacBook Pro laptop,...
Apple’s new M1 computers top out at 16GB of RAM

Apple’s new M1 computers top out at 16GB of RAM Image: Apple Apple announced three new Mac computers on Tuesday powered by its all-new M1 chip, a...
Everything you were wondering about Apple’s new M1 chip

Everything you were wondering about Apple’s new M1 chip Apple announced three new Macs last night based on its own M1 chip: the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro,...
Everything you need to know about Apple’s new M1 Chip, Big Sur, and MacBooks in 7 minutes [Video]

Everything you need to know about Apple’s new M1 Chip, Big Sur, and MacBooks in 7 minutes

Yeah, those all-Apple M1 chips are here.

Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes [Video]

Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes

Apple announced their new Mac computers powered by their own, Apple-designed processors today. All of Apple's computers have used Intel processors for more than a decade, but the company is..

